Lady Raiders host Tarleton Texans on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a dominant performance in the season opener, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders are set to host the Tarleton Texans on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. after the volleyball match at United Supermarkets Arena.

It will be just the second time in program history that these two teams will face each other as the Lady Raiders are a perfect 1-0 against the Texans. Tech and Tarleton last played in the AIAW State Tournament in Edinburg, Texas on March 4, 1977 as the Lady Raiders came out with the 71-67 win.

Sophomore Jasmine Shavers had an impressive season opener, accounting for 26 of the Lady Raiders’ 95 points in their victory over UTRGV. Shavers shot 9-of-11 from the field (.818) and 4-of-5 (.800) from the 3-point line, tying career highs in both points and 3-point field goals made. In addition, Shavers posted seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game.

Seniors Jordyn Merritt and Elina Arike put on quite a show in their Lady Raider debuts against UTRGV. Merritt led the team in almost every statistical category on Tuesday night as she posted a team-best seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, while recording six points. Arike earned the season’s first Lady Raider Dominator award for her performance against the Vaqueros as she totaled 11 points on 5-for-6 (.833) shooting, two rebounds and a steal. Arike also put up a buzzer-beating layup to put the Lady Raiders ahead in the first quarter by a 25-6 score.

Against UTRGV, the Lady Raiders’ bench tallied 34 points while Tech put up 46 points in the paint. The Lady Raiders’ first-half defense against the Vaqueros was on another level as the team held UTRGV to just 15 points in the first half (6 in Q1, 9 in Q2). The six and nine points in the first and second quarters, respectively, were the lowest allowed by Tech since last season’s win over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 27, 2022 when the Lady Raiders allowed only 5 points in the first quarter. Tech also tied a program record in amount of points scored in a quarter when they put up 37 points in the second quarter of the game versus UTRGV.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

Tarleton started its season 1-0 after defeating Howard Payne, 106-38, on Monday. The 68-point victory margin was the Texans’ largest season opening win in the program’s history. The Texans were led by Teresa Da Silva with 23 points and 8-for-14 (.571) shooting. Da Silva added three 3-pointers, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and six steals in the game. In addition to Da Silva, five other Texans posted a double-figure scoring game – Elise Turrubiates (16), Tyler Jackson (13), Karyn Sanford (12), Andjela Bigovic (11) and Jakoriah Long (10).

FAN INFORMATION/PROMOTIONS

· Doors open one hour prior to tipoff at the Northwest entrance of the United Supermarkets Arena.

· The clear bag policy is in effect for all Texas Tech Athletics events.

· Fans can also purchase tickets online or at the arena (NW entrance).

· Theme: Military Appreciation Night

· Lady Raider Schedule Card Giveaway

· Free admission for all active and retired military at the doors.

· “Because Of You I Can” organization will be on the concourse pre-game with active and retired service men and women to interact with fans.

· Active and retired military will be recognized during the game.

–TECH–

Release provided by Casey Montalvo