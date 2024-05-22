Lady Raiders make historic run in doubles, secure All-American status

STILLWATER, Okla. – Another day, another record book performance for the No. 5 duo of Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova as they defeated No. 56-ranked Katerina Mandelikova and Oyinlomo Quadre of FIU to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Doubles Championships on Tuesday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

They become the first doubles team to make it to the Elite 8 in program history, while also becoming the first ITA Doubles All-Americans in Tech history. All-American status is earned by garnering a top-eight seed in the individual championships, reaching the quarterfinals or finishing in the top-10 in the final ITA doubles rankings – Komac and Sayfetdinova have completed two of these three criteria and are currently ranked fifth in the nation.

In the first set, the two teams went back-and-forth the entire time, holding serve and trading games until it was tied at 5-5. The Lady Raiders were able to hold serve for the sixth time to lead, 6-5, then finally secured the first and only break of the set after winning the deuce point to take it by a 7-5 score.

In set two, Komac and Sayfetdinova kept the momentum and didn’t let off the brake, taking a 5-0 lead before the FIU duo finally won a game to make it 5-1. The Lady Raiders held serve in the following game to claim the match victory, 6-1, while only giving up 10 points in the entire set.

Up next, Komac and Sayfetdinova will face the winner of #14 Aysegul Mert/Dasha Vidmanova (Georgia) or #4 Dana Guzman/Alina Shcherbinina (OU) on Thursday, May 23 at a time TBD.

RESULTS

R32: #5 Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. #30 Abbey Forbes/Reilly Tran (UNC), 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (2)

R16: #5 Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. #56 Katerina Mandelikova/Oyinlomo Quadre, 7-5, 6-1

Release Provided By Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics