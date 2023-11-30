Lady Raiders ready for Houston Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders continue play at home as they take on the Houston Christian Huskies this Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders hold an all-time 5-0 record over the Huskies as the two teams last played on November 28, 2020 with Tech coming out on top by a 68-51 score.

Last night, the Lady Raiders moved to 8-0 on the season, continuing their best start since 2019-20, when they defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters in come-from-behind fashion. In the game, sophomore Kilah Freelon recorded her second double-double, not only in the season but in her career. Freelon was all over the court as she totaled 12 points on .400 shooting while also going 4-of-6 at the free-throw line. She added 13 boards in the game, with an impressive six of those coming on the offensive end, all done in a career-high of 36:14 minutes played.

Sophomore Bailey Maupin kept up her momentum as she posted her second game this season with 20-plus points after her 21-point performance. She has scored in double figures in all eight contests, while leading the team in assists in seven of those games. Sophomore Jada Wynn came out hot against UC Irvine as she tied her career high in triples with three in the game. She shot 3-of-5 (.600) from behind the arc and also posted a season-best nine points against the ‘Eaters.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

Houston Christian is 3-4 on the season with victories over St. Thomas (79-49), Mount St. Joseph (80-46) and Howard Payne (79-51). Their losses come against Rice (38-70), Sam Houston (65-67), No. 9 Virginia Tech (36-105) and Texas A&M (35-80). HCU is led in scoring by both N’Denasija Collins and Kennedy Wilson, who total 12.3 and 12.0 ppg, respectively. In addition, Collins leads the team with 5.3 rbg with Amy Cotton just behind with 4.3 rbg. The assist leader for the Huskies is Wilson, who has 24 through seven games. The Huskies are coached by Donna Finnie who is in her 11th overall season with Houston Christian as well as 11th season in her career. She also boasts an all-time record of 115-174 in her career.

FAN INFORMATION/PROMOTIONS

· Doors open one hour prior to tipoff at the Northwest entrance of the United Supermarkets Arena.

· The clear bag policy is in effect for all Texas Tech Athletics events.

· Fans can also purchase tickets online or at the arena (NW entrance).

· Theme: Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night

· All Texas Tech University Faculty and Staff will be treated to a Friday night of fun.

· A pre-game meet and greet with food and drinks along with select professors will be honored during the game.

· All faculty and staff will receive discounted tickets.

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics