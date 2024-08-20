Lady Raiders release non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are set to open the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4 at the United Supermarkets Arena in the first of eight home non-conference games.

The Lady Raiders will begin their season with a contest against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on November 4 before hosting Houston Christian on November 7. Tech is set to face New Mexico next at the United Supermarkets Arena on November 12 before hosting the Washington State Cougars four days later on November 16. The Lady Raiders host two more games when they take on Abilene Christian on November 19 and then New Orleans on November 23.

After a six-game home stretch, Texas Tech will head to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam tournament Thursday through Saturday, November 28-30. Tech will first compete against Florida State on the 28th, then face Gonzaga on the 29th before concluding the competition against Missouri State on the 30th.

The Lady Raiders return home for a matchup against SFA on December 3. Tech then heads on the road for its first two away games of the season, taking on SMU on December 11 and then Arkansas on December 15. The Scarlet & Black will host one final game of the non-conference schedule when they face Lamar on December 17.

The Lady Raiders will then open Big 12 play after, with these dates to be released soon. The Big 12 sent out the conference schedule matrix earlier in the summer as Tech will host BYU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia once. Then, the Lady Raiders will travel to Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and UCF for a game. Tech will also play a home and away series against Colorado, Houston and TCU.

Game times and streaming information will be updated at a later date.

Full non-conference schedule:

Date Opponent Location November 4 Incarnate Word Lubbock, Texas November 7 Houston Christian Lubbock, Texas November 12 New Mexico Lubbock, Texas November 16 Washington State Lubbock, Texas November 19 Abilene Christian Lubbock, Texas November 23 New Orleans Lubbock, Texas November 28 Florida State St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands November 29 Gonzaga St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands November 30 Missouri State St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands December 3 SFA Lubbock, Texas December 11 SMU Dallas, Texas December 15 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. December 17 Lamar Lubbock, Texas

Release Provided By Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics