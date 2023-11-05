Lady Raiders release promotional schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have released their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, which is set to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against UTRGV at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7 @ 6:00 PM vs. UTRGV

Youth Team Night | Lady Raider Poster Giveaway

• All local youth basketball teams are invited to attend.

• Face painting, balloon twisting and poster making station on the concourse during pre-game.

• Post-game opportunity to interact with the team.

Friday, November 10 @ 7:00 PM vs. Tarleton

Military Appreciation Night | Lady Raider Schedule Card Giveaway

• Free admission for all active and retired military at the doors.

• “Because Of You I Can” organization will be on the concourse pre-game with active and retired service men and women to interact with fans.

• Active and retired military will be recognized during the game.

Monday, November 13 @ 6:00 PM vs. Lamar

International Student Night | Foam Finger Giveaway

• All Texas Tech International Student Organizations are invited to attend.

• Recognize international student athletes at Texas Tech.

• Highlight the three international Lady Raiders.

Friday, November 17 @ 6:00 PM vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Camper Night | Texas Tech Wristband Giveaway

• Free admission for all campers who wear their camp t-shirt.

• Post-game opportunity to meet the players and coaches on the court.

Monday, November 20 @ 6:00 PM vs. UTSA

Fight 4 Literacy Night

• The Lady Raider basketball team will participate in Coaching 4 Literacy in an effort to raise awareness around childhood literacy.

• Pre-game book drive on the concourse for fans to donate books to be delivered to a local library.

Wednesday, November 29 @ 6:00 PM vs. UC Irvine

Fan Appreciation Night | Giveaway TBD

• All Lady Raider fans will be treated to a night of appreciation in the USA.

• More details surrounding giveaways, ticket deals and in-game promotions to come.

Friday, December 1 @ 6:00 PM vs. Houston Christian

Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night

• All Texas Tech University Faculty and Staff will be treated to a Friday night of fun.

• A pre-game meet and greet with food and drinks along with select professors will be honored during the game.

• All faculty and staff will receive discounted tickets.

Tuesday, December 5 @ 6:00 PM vs. Sam Houston

Holiday Hoops | Texas Tech Fuzzy Sock Giveaway

• The holiday season will be in full effect as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on the concourse pre-game.

• A toy drive will take place at the doors and there will be a teddy bear toss at halftime. All toys will be donated to Covenant Children Hospital.

• The Texas Tech “Winter Slam” Intramural Basketball Championship will take place on the court at the conclusion of the Lady Raider game.

Wednesday, December 13 @ 11:30 AM vs. Incarnate Word

Education Day | Lady Raider Wristband and Workbook Giveaway

• The all-anticipated Lady Raider Education Day will be highlighted with thousands of local elementary and middle school students, and a wristband and workbook giveaway to all in attendance.

Wednesday, January 3 @ 6:00 PM vs. Texas

Conference Opener | Mental Health Awareness

• Kick the New Year off right by cheering on your Lady Raiders in their conference opener.

• Texas Tech will host their Mental Health Awareness night.

Saturday, January 6 @ 2:00 PM vs. Kansas

Educator Appreciation Day

• This will serve as our Educator Appreciation Day part two.

· All teachers who brought their class to Education Day will receive two free tickets.

· Any chaperones who attended Education Day can purchase discounted tickets.

• School Supply Drive will take place at the doors on the concourse.

Wednesday, January 17 @ 6:00 PM vs. Iowa State

Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night

• All season ticket holders will be invited to attend a pre-game meet and greet with food and drinks.

• Several random season ticket holders will be recognized and selected for exclusive seat upgrades.

Wednesday, January 24 @ 6:00 PM vs. Houston

Student Organization & FSL Night

• All Texas Tech University student organizations and fraternity and sorority life will be invited to attend.

• The highest attended organization and/or FSL group will be recognized and receive a prize.

Saturday, January 27 @ 2:00 PM vs. TCU

National Girls and Women in Sports | Alumni Game

• This game will host the annual National Girls and Women in Sports game tagged with the Alumni Game

Saturday, February 10 @ 7:00 PM vs. UCF

Girl Scout Night

• All local girl scouts are invited to attend.

• In-game elements and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, February 14 @ 6:00 PM vs. Oklahoma State

Pink Game | Pink Wristband Giveaway

• The annual Breast Cancer Awareness game will take place, revolving around a wristband giveaway, “I Play for __” shirts, survivor walk, and a pre-game streamer drop.

• All fans who wear pink will receive a discounted ticket.

Saturday, February 24 @ 2:00 PM vs. Cincinnati

Dads and Daughters Day

• All dads and daughters will be invited to attend this game and will receive a “two-for-one” ticket deal.

• All giveaways and in-game promotions will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, March 2 @ 2:00 PM vs. Kansas State

Senior Day

• All Lady Raider senior players and student managers will be recognized in the home finale.

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics