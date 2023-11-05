Lady Raiders release promotional schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders have released their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, which is set to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 7 against UTRGV at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, November 7 @ 6:00 PM vs. UTRGV
Youth Team Night | Lady Raider Poster Giveaway
• All local youth basketball teams are invited to attend.
• Face painting, balloon twisting and poster making station on the concourse during pre-game.
• Post-game opportunity to interact with the team.
Friday, November 10 @ 7:00 PM vs. Tarleton
Military Appreciation Night | Lady Raider Schedule Card Giveaway
• Free admission for all active and retired military at the doors.
• “Because Of You I Can” organization will be on the concourse pre-game with active and retired service men and women to interact with fans.
• Active and retired military will be recognized during the game.
Monday, November 13 @ 6:00 PM vs. Lamar
International Student Night | Foam Finger Giveaway
• All Texas Tech International Student Organizations are invited to attend.
• Recognize international student athletes at Texas Tech.
• Highlight the three international Lady Raiders.
Friday, November 17 @ 6:00 PM vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Camper Night | Texas Tech Wristband Giveaway
• Free admission for all campers who wear their camp t-shirt.
• Post-game opportunity to meet the players and coaches on the court.
Monday, November 20 @ 6:00 PM vs. UTSA
Fight 4 Literacy Night
• The Lady Raider basketball team will participate in Coaching 4 Literacy in an effort to raise awareness around childhood literacy.
• Pre-game book drive on the concourse for fans to donate books to be delivered to a local library.
Wednesday, November 29 @ 6:00 PM vs. UC Irvine
Fan Appreciation Night | Giveaway TBD
• All Lady Raider fans will be treated to a night of appreciation in the USA.
• More details surrounding giveaways, ticket deals and in-game promotions to come.
Friday, December 1 @ 6:00 PM vs. Houston Christian
Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night
• All Texas Tech University Faculty and Staff will be treated to a Friday night of fun.
• A pre-game meet and greet with food and drinks along with select professors will be honored during the game.
• All faculty and staff will receive discounted tickets.
Tuesday, December 5 @ 6:00 PM vs. Sam Houston
Holiday Hoops | Texas Tech Fuzzy Sock Giveaway
• The holiday season will be in full effect as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on the concourse pre-game.
• A toy drive will take place at the doors and there will be a teddy bear toss at halftime. All toys will be donated to Covenant Children Hospital.
• The Texas Tech “Winter Slam” Intramural Basketball Championship will take place on the court at the conclusion of the Lady Raider game.
Wednesday, December 13 @ 11:30 AM vs. Incarnate Word
Education Day | Lady Raider Wristband and Workbook Giveaway
• The all-anticipated Lady Raider Education Day will be highlighted with thousands of local elementary and middle school students, and a wristband and workbook giveaway to all in attendance.
Wednesday, January 3 @ 6:00 PM vs. Texas
Conference Opener | Mental Health Awareness
• Kick the New Year off right by cheering on your Lady Raiders in their conference opener.
• Texas Tech will host their Mental Health Awareness night.
Saturday, January 6 @ 2:00 PM vs. Kansas
Educator Appreciation Day
• This will serve as our Educator Appreciation Day part two.
· All teachers who brought their class to Education Day will receive two free tickets.
· Any chaperones who attended Education Day can purchase discounted tickets.
• School Supply Drive will take place at the doors on the concourse.
Wednesday, January 17 @ 6:00 PM vs. Iowa State
Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night
• All season ticket holders will be invited to attend a pre-game meet and greet with food and drinks.
• Several random season ticket holders will be recognized and selected for exclusive seat upgrades.
Wednesday, January 24 @ 6:00 PM vs. Houston
Student Organization & FSL Night
• All Texas Tech University student organizations and fraternity and sorority life will be invited to attend.
• The highest attended organization and/or FSL group will be recognized and receive a prize.
Saturday, January 27 @ 2:00 PM vs. TCU
National Girls and Women in Sports | Alumni Game
• This game will host the annual National Girls and Women in Sports game tagged with the Alumni Game
Saturday, February 10 @ 7:00 PM vs. UCF
Girl Scout Night
• All local girl scouts are invited to attend.
• In-game elements and giveaways will be announced at a later date.
Wednesday, February 14 @ 6:00 PM vs. Oklahoma State
Pink Game | Pink Wristband Giveaway
• The annual Breast Cancer Awareness game will take place, revolving around a wristband giveaway, “I Play for __” shirts, survivor walk, and a pre-game streamer drop.
• All fans who wear pink will receive a discounted ticket.
Saturday, February 24 @ 2:00 PM vs. Cincinnati
Dads and Daughters Day
• All dads and daughters will be invited to attend this game and will receive a “two-for-one” ticket deal.
• All giveaways and in-game promotions will be announced at a later date.
Saturday, March 2 @ 2:00 PM vs. Kansas State
Senior Day
• All Lady Raider senior players and student managers will be recognized in the home finale.
