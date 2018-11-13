Lady Raiders Secure First Win with Stollings

Texas Tech takes 71-58 win over Jacksonville St.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball kicked off the Marlene Stollings era with a bang, defeating Jacksonville State, 71-58, in the season home opener.

Texas Tech moves to 1-0 on the season, 40-4 in home openers. Jacksonville State dropped to 1-1 on the season.

The first half was back and forth before Tech took a 33-31 lead heading into the half.

Chrislyn Carr sparked the Lady Raiders’ 15-3 run with a jumper in the paint to close out the third quarter, pushing the lead to 55-43. Junior Brittany Brewer on back-to-back field goals, totaling six in that stretch.

Jacksonville State tried to cut into Tech’s lead, but the Lady Raiders clinched the 71-58 victory.

Erin DeGrate led the Lady Raiders with 17 points, shooting 60 percent from the field. In her first collegiate game, Chrislyn Carr scored 16 points with six rebounds, seven assists and four steals against the Gamecocks. Brittany Brewer recorded her fourth career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, also shooting 60 percent from the field. Zuri Sanders set a new career record with 16 rebounds in the game.



GAME NOTES

n The win is the first under Head Coach Marlene Stollings.

n The Lady Raiders move to 2-0 against Jacksonville State.

n Senior Zuri Sanders’ 16 rebounds set a new career high. Her previous best of 15 was set against Baylor (3/5/16) during the 2015-16 Big 12 tournament.

n Junior Brittany Brewer recorded her fourth double-double of career with 14 points and 14 rebounds. The 14 rebounds tied a career high for the junior forward.

n In her first collegiate game, Chrislyn Carr scored 16 points with six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

n Sophomore Sydney Goodson went 2-for-2 from the field, 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the FT line.