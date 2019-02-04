Lady Raiders Stay Undefeated with 4-1 Win over Georgia Tech

Freshman Kennedy Bridgforth clinches match with comeback win on court five

ATLANTA – The Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season after clinching a 4-1 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders took a 1-0 lead to open the match after winning the doubles point with match wins on courts two and three. Olivia Peet and Francesca Sella teamed up to defeat Otsuka and Cohen, 6-4, to tie the doubles before Kennedy Bridgforth and Lana Rush upset No. 39 Victoria Flores and Valeriya Deminova, 6-4, to clinch the point.

Bridgforth and Rush captured their fourth win of the season and third win over ranked opponents.

Georgia Tech’s No. 24 Kenya Jones captured the only win for the Yellow Jackets with a 7-5, 6-4 win on court one over No. 52 Felicity Maltby.

Francesca Sella gave Texas Tech the 2-1 advantage after defeating Gia Cohen in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) just before Denise-Antonela Stoica clinched the third point of the match with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Nami Otsuka on court three.

Bridgforth quickly took a one-set advantage in her singles match against Victoria Flores on court five. Flores came back and forced a decisive third set with a winner in tiebreaks before Bridgforth clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with a 6-1 win in set three.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with Kennedy. She really grew up in that match,” Head Coach Todd Petty said. “Overall, these young ladies are growing everyday and I’m really enjoying watching them improve.”

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders head to Raleigh, N.C., to face NC State on Friday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT

Jessika McKernan