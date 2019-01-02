Lady Raiders Tame Southern, 76-58

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another hot start in the opening quarter led the Lady Raiders to a 76-58 victory over Southern University on Tuesday afternoon.

With the win, the Lady Raiders match last year’s win total and improve to 7-2 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The Lady Raiders started off hot once again and scored 11 points straight before allowing a single basket by Southern. Tech held the Jaguars scoreless through the first 5:30 minutes of the game. The Jaguars were held to just nine points to close out the quarter, marking the second time this season that the Lady Raiders have held an opponent to less than 10 points in a period.

Both teams went point-for-point leading into and coming out of halftime. The Lady Raiders went on a 15-5 run in the fourth period to extend their lead and seal the win.

Senior Zuri Sanders became the first Lady Raider in 28 years to the day to tally 20+rebounds in a single game. Tami Wilson was the last player to reach this feat as she tallied 23 against San Diego State on Dec. 18, 1990.

Sydney Goodson recorded her first career double double with a career high 17 points and 11 rebounds in the contest. She went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, another career high for the sophomore.

Freshman Chrislyn Carr scored 22 against Southern, marking her second straight 20+point game and third of the season.

QUICK HITS

Lady Raiders match last year’s win total in just nine games.

Lady Raiders improve to 7-2 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

8,613 fans were in attendance for today’s game.

Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures today against the Jaguars. Texas Tech has had 3+ players in double figures in all nine games played this season.

The Lady Raiders have scored 20+ points in 21 of the 36 quarters played this season.

Texas Tech held Southern to just 9 points in the first quarter. This was the first time since Tech held ULM to just 7 in the fourth quarter (11/11/18) that the Lady Raiders held an opponent to less than 10 points in a quarter.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Dec. 22, to host Texas Southern for the last game before the Christmas break. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Jessika McKernan