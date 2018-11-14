Lady Raiders Trounce ULM, 86-42

Texas Tech starts 2-0 for first time in three seasons

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team crushed ULM, 86-42, in the second win of the 2018-19 season.

The 44-point margin was the most by a Lady Raider team since Dec. 20, 2015 when the Lady Raiders defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 44 points (84-40).

Texas Tech let open the shooting flood gates in the last three quarters, scoring 20 or more points in each. A 28-point third quarter pushed the Lady Raiders lead to 29. The Lady Raiders went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and 12-for-20 (.600) from the field, their best shooting quarter of the game.

Tech opened the final quarter with a 14-0 run, highlighted by Angel Hayden and Chrislyn Carr 3-pointers. ULM didn’t score until 3:12 left on the clock and only scored seven points in the final period.

Five Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Freshman Chrislyn Carr tied her career high 16 points while posting six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Brittany Brewer and Sydney Goodson followed with 13 points of their own. Brewer posted her fifth career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Goodson recorded a career high in points (13) and tallied three assists of her own. Angel Hayden scored a career high 10 points, six coming from her first two 3-pointers of her career.

GAME NOTES

– The Lady Raiders move to 2-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

– The 44-point win over ULM was the largest margin since the Lady Raiders defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12/20/15) by 44 points (84-40).

– The Lady Raiders have scored 20+ points in 5 of the eight quarters played this season.

– The Lady Raiders scored 28 points in the third quarter, the most in a single quarter since Tech scored 33 in the third quarter against Prairie View A&M (12/13/17).

– Texas Tech recorded 10 3-pointers for the first time since the Lady Raiders made 10 3-PT FGs against Incarnate Word (12/21/17).

– Texas Tech held Louisiana-Monroe to 10 or fewer points in three of the four quarters today. This is the first time since the Lady Raiders held Kansas (1/17/18) to just 8 points in the second quarter.

– Freshman Chrislyn Carr scored 16 points for the second straight game, tying her career high.

– Junior Brittany Brewer recorded her fifth double-double of her career with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

– Sophomore Sydney Goodson scored 13 points, setting a new career high. She went 3-for-11 from beyond the arc.

– Junior Erin DeGrate scored 11 points for her second straight double-digit game of the season and 12th of her career.

– Sophomore Angel Hayden scored a career high 10 points, shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from the perimeter. Hayden made her first two 3-pointers of her career.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday, Nov. 17, as they host Idaho. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan