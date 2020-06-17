Laine Hardy plots new virtual tour dates and two acoustic releases
Robby KleinRising star and reigning American Idol champ Laine Hardy will continue his virtual Ground I Grew Up On Tour with a second leg of dates, beginning on June 25 and July 9.
Laine began his online tour in April, amassing over two million views during the two-month run of performances. Details and ticketing information for the two upcoming shows are available on the singer’s BubbleUp channel, and he’s planning to announce more virtual concerts in the weeks ahead.
Additionally, the singer is planning to re-imagine two of his songs, “Let There Be Country” and “Ground I Grew Up On,” with a new acoustic treatment. Those versions, as well as accompanying music videos, will come out on June 26.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Laine has kept busy since his American Idol win in 2019. In addition to mounting his virtual tour and sharing new music, the singer also recently put out a video for “Ground I Grew Up On” that features fans around his hometown of Livingston, Louisiana.
By Carena Liptak
