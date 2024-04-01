Lainey, Cody, Kelsea, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, Jelly Roll compete for CMT’s Video of the Year

CMT has revealed the six finalists for its coveted Video of the Year award ahead of Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

The final nominees are Lainey Wilson‘s “Watermelon Moonshine,” Cody Johnson‘s “The Painter,” Kelsea Ballerini‘s “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO),” Ashley McBryde‘s “Light On in the Kitchen,” HARDY‘s “Truck Bed” and Jelly Roll‘s “Need a Favor.”

You can cast your votes now at vote.cmt.com. Voting will remain open live into Sunday’s show.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea, airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

