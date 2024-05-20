96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey, Jelly, Thomas + Keith headed to ‘The Voice’ season 25 finale

May 20, 2024 11:00AM CDT
ABC

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban are headed to The Voice‘s two-part season 25 finale.

Keith, the season 25 Mega Mentor, will perform on Monday’s episode while Lainey, Jelly and Thomas will take the stage on Tuesday.

In terms of songs, you can expect Lainey to sing her new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” Jelly to deliver an unreleased track from his forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up and Thomas to perform his autobiographical single, “Beautiful as You.”

The Voice season 25 finale airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

Its 26th season will return on an as-yet-unannounced date with Reba McEntire, Gwen StefaniSnoop Dogg and Michael Bublé on the coaching panel.

