Lainey, Morgan, Jelly, Kelsea + more featured in new exhibit

March 1, 2024 4:00PM CST
Some of your favorite country stars have been featured in a newly launched exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

American Currents: State of the Music spotlights country music’s role in American culture over the past year, as well as its ongoing growth in concert venue sizes from clubs to arenas.

Artists featured in the exhibit are Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Martina McBride.

For more information on American Currents: State of the Music and to purchase tickets, head to countrymusichalloffame.

