Lainey previews forthcoming Miranda duet, “Good Horses”

Lainey Wilson has shared a sneak peek of “Good Horses,” her unreleased duet with Miranda Lambert.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer hopped on social platform X to share live video footage and studio audio of the breezy love song.

“If you want to love me you don’t need a rope/ You just need to know/ I don’t need a compass/ I don’t need a saddle/ Let go of the reins, baby let me unravel/ If you want to love me/ You don’t need to rope/ You just need to know/ Good Horses come home,” Lainey sings as Miranda harmonizes.

And good news: “Good Horses” will drop on digital platforms Friday. While you wait, check out the full preview clip on X now.

“Good Horses” is one of 14 songs off Lainey’s forthcoming new album, Whirlwind, arriving Aug. 23. Its lead single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:

“Keep Up With Jones”

“Country’s Cool Again”

“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”

“Broken Hearts Still Beat”

“Whirlwind”

“Call a Cowboy”

“Hang Tight Honey”

“Bar In Baton Rouge”

“Counting Chickens”

“4x4xU”

“Ring Finger”

“Middle of It”

“Devil Don’t Go There”

“Whiskey Colored Crayon”

