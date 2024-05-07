96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey scores seventh #1 with “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

May 7, 2024 9:20AM CDT
Cece Dawson / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson‘s “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” has officially galloped to the top of the country charts.

The track, which Lainey wrote with Trannie Anderson and Paul Sikes, is her seventh consecutive career #1.

“It’s such an honor to have ‘Wildflowers and Wild Horses,’ no.1 at Country Radio. This song has such a special place in my heart, as a fifth-generation farmer’s daughter and someone who grew up on wide open land,” Lainey shares in a press release.

“Thank you to my collaborators, [producer] Jay Joyce, Trannie Anderson, and Paul Sikes for helping bring this track to life,” she adds. “And to my fans, my wild horses, this is your theme song; none of this would be possible without you.”

You can find “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” on Lainey’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country. The 16-track project arrived in 2022 and spawned the preceding #1 hits “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck.”

Lainey’s recent releases include “Country’s Cool Again” and her collab with Keith Urban, “GO HOME W U.”

If you’re itching to see Lainey on tour, you’re in luck because she’s gearing up to kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour on May 31 in Nashville. Tickets are available now at laineywilson.com.

