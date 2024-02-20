Lainey welcomes Beyoncé to country: “The more the merrier”

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 20, 2024 10:15AM CST
One country star that’s a fan of Beyoncé? Lainey Wilson.

Chatting with Extra recently, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year shared her thoughts on Beyoncé going country with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“I love it. The more the merrier,” said Lainey. “I’m like, again, it’s about that storytelling. It’s just about making people feel at home, and everybody wants to feel at home.”

On the mixed reactions Beyoncé received for her country move, Lainey shared, “Hey, you know what? Everybody is going have something to say about everything. I bet you wouldn’t say it to her face. I love Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” impacts country radio February 20. It’s the first single from her forthcoming album, Act II, arriving March 29.

Meanwhile, Lainey’s approaching the top 10 of the country charts with “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” She also recently released a new song, “Country’s Cool Again,” which is also the name of her upcoming headlining tour.
 

