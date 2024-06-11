96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson Addresses Jon Bon Jovi Praising Her

June 11, 2024 10:43AM CDT
Lainey Wilson Addresses Jon Bon Jovi Praising Her
Getty Images

Recently, Lainey Wilson responded to Jon Bon Jovi’s praise and shared more about his sweet letter to her.
Wilson said, “That’s pretty cool! And he did write me a little letter! And he put his phone number on there. I was like, ‘Now this might be one of the coolest moments I’ve had.'”
She continued, “My goodness! I mean, he has lifted me up and encouraged me, and that’s one that you write home about, for sure.”

