96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters prank expecting father Jon Pardi onstage

September 26, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share
Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters prank expecting father Jon Pardi onstage

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is a soon-to-be father, and his tour openers Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters are celebrating the news in a humorous fashion. 

At a recent show, Lainey and Hailey donned a pair of baby costumes complete with giant diapers, a bonnet and a bib that reads “cry baby.” They ventured out onstage to surprise Jon in the outfits and present him with a black T-shirt that says “daddy.”

Jon also got in on the fun; he held the T-shirt and sprayed a yellow baby bottle all over the stage while Lainey took a fake sip.

The three then did some synchronized line dancing while singing his hit, “Beer Can’t Fix,” Jon laughing as Lainey put a pacifier in his fiddle player’s mouth.

“Y’all give it up for daddy!” Lainey shouted to cheers from the crowd. “#Prank 2: soon to be daddy @jonpardi gets double teamed by his tour babies,” she added in the video caption. 

“This is epic,” commented Ingrid Andress.

Jon and his wife, Summer, announced last week that they’re expecting their first child early next year. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ExcusesKolby Cooper
5:34am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
5:26am
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
5:22am
Everything Has Your MemoryWade Bowen
5:13am
BoondocksLittle Big Town
5:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
5

How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts