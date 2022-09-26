Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters prank expecting father Jon Pardi onstage

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is a soon-to-be father, and his tour openers Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters are celebrating the news in a humorous fashion.

At a recent show, Lainey and Hailey donned a pair of baby costumes complete with giant diapers, a bonnet and a bib that reads “cry baby.” They ventured out onstage to surprise Jon in the outfits and present him with a black T-shirt that says “daddy.”

Jon also got in on the fun; he held the T-shirt and sprayed a yellow baby bottle all over the stage while Lainey took a fake sip.

The three then did some synchronized line dancing while singing his hit, “Beer Can’t Fix,” Jon laughing as Lainey put a pacifier in his fiddle player’s mouth.

“Y’all give it up for daddy!” Lainey shouted to cheers from the crowd. “#Prank 2: soon to be daddy @jonpardi gets double teamed by his tour babies,” she added in the video caption.

“This is epic,” commented Ingrid Andress.

Jon and his wife, Summer, announced last week that they’re expecting their first child early next year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.