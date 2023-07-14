96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson celebrates “Watermelon Moonshine” with new Stanley tumbler

July 14, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with food and drinkware brand Stanley to launch the limited edition Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler.

The 40-ounce tumbler arrives in a “juicy, pink watermelon hue paired with fresh green details” to celebrate Lainey’s dreamy new single, “Watermelon Moonshine.”

While the tumbler’s currently sold out, fans can register their interest at stanley1913.com to be notified as soon as it’s available.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Rain Is A Good ThingLuke Bryan
6:59pm
Rain Is A Good ThingLuke Bryan
6:59pm
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
6:56pm
Blame It On YouJason Aldean
6:53pm
Blame It On YouJason Aldean
6:53pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
4

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
5

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time