Lainey Wilson covers an Elvis holiday classic

November 30, 2023 10:45AM CST
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Lainey Wilson recently put her spin on Elvis Presley‘s “Santa Claus Is Back in Town” for NBC’s Christmas at Graceland.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year’s rendition melded sass, attitude, rock and her signature “country with a flare” style. 

“Well, it’s Christmas time, pretty baby/ And the snow is falling on the ground/ Well, it’s Christmas time, pretty baby/ And the snow is falling down/ Well, you be a real good, little girl/ Santa Claus is back in town,” Lainey sang in the chorus in her shiny all-red festive outfit, in front of the historic Graceland Mansion.

“Well y’all…I sure am in the Christmas spirit now!” Lainey captioned an Instagram Reel that featured behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready for the holiday special. “What a way to officially ring in the holidays by honoring the rock n roll legend himself, @elvis, at the beautiful @visitgraceland.”

If you missed Lainey’s performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

Coming up, Lainey will continue spreading festive cheer on CMA Country Christmas, which airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

