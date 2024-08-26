96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson drops surprise digital album with worktapes

August 26, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Share
Disney/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson has dropped a surprise digital album in her merch store. But here’s the catch: it’s only available for 24 hours.

Whirlwind: Worktapes (Limited Edition) features all 14 tracks on the original Whirlwind with four additional demonstration tapes of “Keep Up with Jones,” “Ring Finger,” “Devil Don’t Go There” and “Whiskey Colored Crayon.”

“One of my favorite places to be is in a room with songwriters. I’m bringing y’all back into the room with me and my cowriters the day these songs were born,” Lainey shares on social platform X. “It’s fun to hear where a song starts and what it becomes, isn’t it?”

Whirlwind: Worktapes (Limited Edition) will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday. You can grab yours now at shop.laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Damn Good Day To LeaveRiley Green
6:57pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
6:54pm
Sounds Like The RadioZach Top
6:47pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:43pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:35pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Yellowstone Casting for Lainey Wilson Concert Scene in Ft. Worth. Interested?
2

Vince Gill Joins Post Malone At The Opry To Sing “One More Last Chance” While Brad Paisley Plays Guitar
3

JFK Jr. Remembered: 25 Years Later with RoseMarie Terenzio & Liz McNeil
4

Elisabeth Shue: Inside 'The Good Half'
5

Jace Jung Called up by Tigers