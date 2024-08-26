Lainey Wilson drops surprise digital album with worktapes

Lainey Wilson has dropped a surprise digital album in her merch store. But here’s the catch: it’s only available for 24 hours.

Whirlwind: Worktapes (Limited Edition) features all 14 tracks on the original Whirlwind with four additional demonstration tapes of “Keep Up with Jones,” “Ring Finger,” “Devil Don’t Go There” and “Whiskey Colored Crayon.”

“One of my favorite places to be is in a room with songwriters. I’m bringing y’all back into the room with me and my cowriters the day these songs were born,” Lainey shares on social platform X. “It’s fun to hear where a song starts and what it becomes, isn’t it?”

Whirlwind: Worktapes (Limited Edition) will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday. You can grab yours now at shop.laineywilson.com.

