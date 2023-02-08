96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson, HARDY & Tanya Tucker are ‘Reportin’ for Duty’ for Leslie Jordan

February 8, 2023 3:00PM CST
Lainey Wilson, HARDY & Tanya Tucker are ‘Reportin’ for Duty’ for Leslie Jordan

Lainey WilsonHARDYTanya TuckerERNEST and Charlie Worsham are included in the latest round of artists added to the tribute to actor/comedian Leslie Jordan later this month at the Opry House.

They join an already-stellar list of the Tennessee native’s friends: Maren MorrisBrothers OsborneAshley McBrydeJelly Roll and rocker Eddie Vedder, as well as his Hollywood pals Jim ParsonsMayim BialikCheyenne JacksonMax Greenfield and Margaret Cho.

You can find out more about Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, which takes place February 19 in Nashville, online

The 67-year-old passed away last October after a car crash in Hollywood. A January report from the LA County coroner revealed he died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and not from the accident.

