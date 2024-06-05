96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson is confident ‘Whirlwind’ is “the best stuff that I’ve ever done”

June 5, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Eric Ryan Anderson / Courtesy of BBR Music Group

“Whirlwind. That’s what it’s been. Seems like it comes up in every conversation. Anytime I open a book, I see the word ‘whirlwind,’” shares Lainey Wilson.

That’s why she’s naming her forthcoming fifth album Whirlwind

“It’s like, this is it. Way too many signs have pointed to it,” Lainey tells ABC Audio.

Beyond the whirlwind of her life and career, the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year says Whirlwind will be the best project she’s released — and she’s very confident of that.

“It’s weird because I actually told somebody the other day, I said, ‘If this record right here never wins a thing, I still know it’s the best stuff that I’ve ever done, and I can lay my head down at night knowing that a 100%,’” Lainey recalls.

“I mean, truth is, I didn’t start writing music … to win awards. It’s just something that has a nice thing that’s come along with it,” the “Hang Tight Honey” singer says. “So I think you got to make sure that you’re writing for the same reasons, and that’s what we did with this stuff.” 

Whirlwind arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

If you’re going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch Lainey performing at Nissan Stadium on Saturday before her sit-down interview at the CMA Close Up Stage on Sunday. 

Not going to be in Nashville? Fret not, you can livestream Lainey’s interview on TalkShopLive.

To see Lainey on the road this summer and fall on her Country’s Cool Again Tour, visit laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

