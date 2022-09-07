Lainey Wilson is “speechless” as she leads the 2022 CMA Awards nominees with six nods

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Rising act Lainey Wilson will take center stage at the 2022 CMA Awards show: She’s received nods in six categories, making her the most-nominated artist of the night.

On social media, Lainey admitted she was shocked to lead the pack of this year’s nominees.

“6 NOMINATIONS!?!? I’m speechless,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “While I try to find the words, just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community!”

Lainey is in the mix for some marquee CMA Awards categories this year, including Album of the Year for Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ and Female Vocalist of the Year. Her hit song “Things a Man Oughta Know” is nominated for Song of the Year.

“Never Say Never,” Lainey’s duet with Cole Swindell, is also up in two categories: Music Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Finally, she’s in the running for Best New Artist.

Lainey’s 2022 nominations are the first CMA nods of her career. The 2022 CMA Awards, set to take place November 9, will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and will air live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

