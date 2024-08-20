96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson launches Whirlwind jewelry collection: “Here’s to the trailblazers”

August 20, 2024 12:20PM CDT
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Saddle up, Wild Horses. Lainey Wilson‘s about to get you bejeweled.

The “Hang Tight Honey” singer has teamed with lifestyle and jewelry brand Kendra Scott to launch her new Whirlwind jewelry collection.

Named after her forthcoming new album, the line celebrates and pays homage to strong women who dare to dream and chase their passions.

“This collection is for those with ambitions bigger than their hometown. It’s for the women who demand more—and then some,” Lainey shares on social platform X. “It’s for those who feel at home under a full moon on an open highway. And it’s for those with a song in their heart, waiting to be set free. Here’s to the trailblazers.”

A limited preorder of the collection will be live Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

For more information, visit kendrascott.com/yellowrose-x-laineywilson.

Whirlwind arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:
“Keep Up With Jones”
“Country’s Cool Again”
“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”
“Broken Hearts Still Beat”
“Whirlwind”
“Call a Cowboy”
“Hang Tight Honey”
“Bar In Baton Rouge”
“Counting Chickens”
“4x4xU”
“Ring Finger”
“Middle of It”
“Devil Don’t Go There”
“Whiskey Colored Crayon”

