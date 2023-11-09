96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson on her five CMA Awards wins: “This is the dream y’all”

November 9, 2023 2:30PM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Lainey Wilson is grateful to be the biggest winner at the 57th CMA Awards.

The “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker walked home with five awards, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year, her first win in that category.

“The ride just keeps getting wilder,” Lainey captions an Instagram carousel shared after her celebratory night. “Country music has wrapped its arms around me in ways I could’ve never imagined. This is the dream y’all.”

“It all feels so divinely lead,” she adds. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

During the awards show, Lainey performed her brand new single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

“This one is a nod to my family, it’s a nod to the folks who raised me and the place who raised me,” Lainey told ABC Audio of the song’s inspiration. “It’s one of those songs that talks about the kind of people that I come from, and they are tough, hardworking and give you the shirt off your back kind of people.”

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” arrives at country radio November 13. The track is the third single off Lainey’s CMA Album of the Year-winning record, Bell Bottom Country.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
6:22pm
Ten Rounds Of Jose CuervoTracy Byrd
6:19pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:12pm
LadyBrett Young
6:09pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
6:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
4

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles