Lainey Wilson on her five CMA Awards wins: “This is the dream y’all”

Lainey Wilson is grateful to be the biggest winner at the 57th CMA Awards.

The “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker walked home with five awards, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year, her first win in that category.

“The ride just keeps getting wilder,” Lainey captions an Instagram carousel shared after her celebratory night. “Country music has wrapped its arms around me in ways I could’ve never imagined. This is the dream y’all.”

“It all feels so divinely lead,” she adds. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

During the awards show, Lainey performed her brand new single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

“This one is a nod to my family, it’s a nod to the folks who raised me and the place who raised me,” Lainey told ABC Audio of the song’s inspiration. “It’s one of those songs that talks about the kind of people that I come from, and they are tough, hardworking and give you the shirt off your back kind of people.”

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” arrives at country radio November 13. The track is the third single off Lainey’s CMA Album of the Year-winning record, Bell Bottom Country.

