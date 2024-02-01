Lainey Wilson on starring in first Super Bowl ad: “It was such a dream”

Lainey Wilson notched a career first recently with her cameo in the upcoming Coors Light Super Bowl commercial.

The ad features Lainey in the middle of a photo shoot when the iconic Coors Light Chill Train whistles and leaves Lainey in the icy cold.

“I was doing a photo shoot with my old trusty guitar and a horse that Coors Light hooked me up with. We had some really cool frosted makeup effects and we got to do a lot of fake snow in my hair and eyelashes and stuff,” Lainey tells Billboard in an exclusive interview. “I got to do something that I’ve never done and got to be creative in different kind of ways, which is always fun for me.”

Of her first Super Bowl commercial, the singer adds, “It was such a dream to be in my first big game day and just help reintroduce the Coors Light iconic Chill Train to bring a little bit of that chill that everybody needs. We need that chill out from time to time.”

Coming up, Coors Light will serve as the official partner for Lainey’s Country’s Cool Again Tour, which kicks off May 31 in Nashville.

You can check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo of Lainey’s Coors Light Super Bowl ad now on Billboard‘s website.

For the full Country’s Cool Again Tour schedule, head to laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.