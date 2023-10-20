96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson plots 2024 Country’s Cool Again Tour

October 20, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lainey Wilson has announced her headlining Country’s Cool Again Tour.

The 2024 trek kicks off in Nashville on May 31, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Raleigh, Pittsburgh, Omaha and more cities. She’ll wrap things up in Monroe, Louisiana, on November 15. 

Jackson DeanIan Munsick and Zach Top will open for Lainey on select dates.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” the Louisiana native shares. “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the ‘Country’s Cool Again Tour!’”

Tickets go on sale October 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members will have presale access from October 24 to October 26 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. More details can be found at citientertainment.com.

For the full Country’s Cool Again Tour schedule, visit Lainey’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

