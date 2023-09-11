96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson sells out Billy Bob’s Texas: “Keep on dreamin, folks”

September 11, 2023 11:05AM CDT
Todd Owyoung/NBC

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Lainey Wilson recently experienced a full-circle moment.

Ten years after being a merch seller at Billy Bob’s Texas, Lainey returned to the famed venue to headline her sold-out show.

“In 2013 I sold merch for an artist at @billybobstexas hoping one day I’d be on the stage of the worlds largest honky tonk. Ten years later, we did that and sold it out. Keep on dreamin, folks,” Lainey wrote on Instagram.

Her post was also accompanied by a video of the night’s events, which included adding her concrete handprint to Billy Bob’s iconic Wall of Fame and meeting Randy Travis backstage.

Check out footage of Lainey’s Billy Bob’s Texas show on her Instagram.

Lainey’s currently top five on the country charts with “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

