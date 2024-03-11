96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson spotlights tenacity in cinematic “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” video

March 11, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Lainey Wilson has rolled out the music video for her single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Directed by Patrick Stacy, the Western-inspired visualizer features Lainey playing the role of a cowgirl fearlessly blazing her trail against a backdrop of plains and mountain ranges.

“This one has always been about grit, determination, and forging your own path so we had to have a video to match. Y’all check it out,” Lainey shares on Instagram.

Lainey recently made her RodeoHouston debut Saturday, March 9, to a sold-out crowd. Pictures of the special night are available on Lainey’s Instagram.

Coming up, Lainey will headline Australia’s CMC Rocks festival and play a series of shows down under. To see Lainey in a city near you, head to her website.

You can find “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” on Lainey’s Grammy-winning album, Bell Bottom Country. Her latest release following the project is “Country’s Cool Again.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

