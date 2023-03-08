Lainey Wilson steps out in front as 2023 CMT Awards noms revealed

CMT

Four-time nominee Lainey Wilson leads the contenders for the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which will be handed out next month at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and host Kane Brown follow close behind with three apiece. Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the Sunday, April 28, show, set to air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Once again, CMT’s winningest artist, Carrie Underwood, is up for Video of the Year for her current single, “Hate My Heart.” The 25-time honoree is also set to sing that night.

For the first time this year, CMT will award Breakthrough Video trophies in both male and female categories.

Here’s the full rundown of the nominees, with voting open now at Vote.CMT.com:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti — “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton — “No Body”

Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson — “Human”

Elle King featuring Dierks Bentley — “Worth a Shot”

Gabby Barrett — “Pick Me Up”

HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson — “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen — “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini — “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town — “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan — “Country On”

Luke Combs — “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”

Walker Hayes — “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce — “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood — “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett — “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini — “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson — “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris — “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert — “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman — “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson — “Human”

Cole Swindell — “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll — “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown — “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs — “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen — “Wasted on You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay — “You” (Performance Video)

Lady A — “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town — “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee — “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty — “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band — “Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna — “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan — “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter — “Pickup”

Megan Moroney — “Tennessee Orange”

Tiera Kennedy — “Found It in You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman — “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent — “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan — “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean — “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll — “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey on You”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King featuring Dierks Bentley — “Worth a Shot”

HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson — “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andres with Sam Hunt — “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown — “Thank God”

Midland featuring Jon Pardi — “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson featuring Jake Scott — “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry — “Where We Started”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton — “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton — “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker — “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson — “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban — “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce — “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds — “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile — “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett — “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young — “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress — “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll — “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney — “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery — “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

