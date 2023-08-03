96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson takes fans behind the scenes of her “Watermelon Moonshine” video

August 3, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Lainey Wilson is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her “Watermelon Moonshine” music video.

Directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, the mesmerizing visualizer was filmed in Springfield, Tennessee, and captures the vibrant essence of young love.

“This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” says Lainey. “From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters.”

The behind-the-scenes clip also features exclusive interviews with the directors, actors and Lainey about the music video.

You can find “Watermelon Moonshine” on Lainey’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.

