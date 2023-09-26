96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson to livestream debut Red Rocks show

September 26, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Not able to make it out for Lainey Wilson‘s debut headlining show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre? Fret not, Lainey has you covered.

The country star has teamed up with streaming platform Veeps to livestream her entire concert, including opening sets from Jake Worthington and Flatland Calvary, on Tuesday, September 26.

“We are getting so close to my show at the iconic Red Rocks and y’all won’t believe it, but it’s going global! That’s right we are livestreaming on Veeps and have some friends who are joining in on the fun,” Lainey says in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“So y’all come hang and watch me along with my buddies Jake Worthington and Flatland Calvary for a dang good time. Let’s go make this night one to remember, y’all, together,” she adds.

After the show, fans can watch Lainey’s set on-demand for 48 hours.

Tickets are available now at veeps.com.

Lainey’s currently #2 and approaching the top of the country charts with “Watermelon Moonshine.”

