96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson wants you to join her new Fast Lainers fan club

March 9, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
ABC

Lainey Wilson has launched a new fan club and is inviting you to be a part of it.

“I figured it was about time we made things official y’all [sparkle emoji] I’m launching a new official fan club for my Fast Lainers,” Lainey wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’ve loved gettin to know and meet y’all, so let’s take it to the next level. There’s so much more I’ll be launching soon with the fan club so y’all become a member now and keep your eyes peeled!”

Lainey’s Fast Lainers fan club has two membership tiers: Premium and Digital. Both will offer fans first access to things like ticket presales, VIP package offers, exclusive Fast Lainers content and online store discounts, while the Premium tier gifts members an exclusive Fast Lainers merchandise item and a chance to purchase a limited edition bone-colored Bell Bottom Country vinyl.

For more information on Lainey’s new fan club and to purchase a membership, visit the Fast Lainers website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

AngelsThomas Rhett
6:56pm
Settling DownMiranda Lambert
6:53pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:46pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
6:43pm
YouDan Shay
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
3

34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Next Friday
4

Morgan Wallen helps Miranda Lambert land first #1 as a writer
5

March 2023 Events