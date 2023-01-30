Lainey Wilson’s a Rulebreaker

ABC

You can officially pencil Lainey Wilson into the rulebreaker category.

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” hitmaker will be honored by Billboard with its Rulebreaker Award at the magazine’s annual Women in Music Awards. Quinta Brunson from ABC’s Abbott Elementary will host the March 1 event at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Lainey will be honored alongside “Big Energy” hitmaker Latto, Latin pop star Becky G, rapper Doechii, reggaeton’s Ivy Queen, pop star Kim Petras, singer/songwriter Lana Del Ray and K-pop group TWICE.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, with more announcements about performances and the prestigious Billboard Woman of the Year yet to come.

