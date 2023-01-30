96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson’s a Rulebreaker

January 30, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Lainey Wilson’s a Rulebreaker

ABC

You can officially pencil Lainey Wilson into the rulebreaker category.

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” hitmaker will be honored by Billboard with its Rulebreaker Award at the magazine’s annual Women in Music Awards. Quinta Brunson from ABC’s Abbott Elementary will host the March 1 event at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Lainey will be honored alongside “Big Energy” hitmaker Latto, Latin pop star Becky G, rapper Doechii, reggaeton’s Ivy Queen, pop star Kim Petras, singer/songwriter Lana Del Ray and K-pop group TWICE

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, with more announcements about performances and the prestigious Billboard Woman of the Year yet to come.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Find Out Who Your Friends ArTracy Lawrence
6:59pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:56pm
I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce/lee Brice
6:53pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:46pm
DirtFlorida-georgia Line
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
4

Ten Things Shania Twain Does To Stay Fit At 57
5

Valentine’s Day in Lubbock