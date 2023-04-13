96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson’s grateful for her six ACM nominations: “This never gets old”

April 13, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lainey Wilson has been nominated in six categories at the 2023 ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her latest LP, Bell Bottom Country.

This makes Lainey the second-most-nominated artist and the most-nominated female singer among her peers.

“Woke up this morning to this and y’all…this never gets old,” Lainey writes on Instagram after receiving the news.

“Thank you to every single person who has made this possible,” she continues. “I am so proud to be in these categories alongside some of my favorite artists and friends, especially my buddy @hardy…thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is ‘wait in the truck’…Love y’all and see y’all down in TX. Let’s go!!!”

Hardy leads the nominations with seven nods, including Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year for his duet with Lainey, “wait in the truck.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
3:21pm
Gods CountryBlake Shelton
3:18pm
HumanCody Johnson
3:10pm
Free And Easy (down The RoadDierks Bentley
3:07pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
3:04pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules