96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson’s not ruling out a potential ACM Entertainer win: “Anything can happen”

May 16, 2024 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Could Lainey Wilson win her first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy, like she won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards?

“My stomach just did a somersault. That would be insane,” Lainey tells ABC Audio in response to that observation.

But she’s not ruling out the possibility of it happening during Thursday’s ACM Awards.

“I’m gonna tell you what. [With] the things that have been happening for us [and] the blessings that we have had this past year, anything can happen,” notes the five-time ACM nominee.

Lainey’s also saddling up to take her anthemic new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” to the show’s stage.

“It’s going to be energetic. It’s going to be fun,” she teases. “My band actually played on [Whirlwind]. They played on the entire record. And this is one of our favorites that we got to do together. So it’s going to be, going to be a party.” 

“Hang Tight Honey” is the lead single from Lainey’s forthcoming album, Whirlwind, arriving August 23.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Bless The Broken RoadRascal Flatts
6:57pm
Where That Came FromRandy Travis
6:53pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
6:50pm
Love You Miss You Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:42pm
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
3

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
4

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students
5

"Family Ties" Scott Valentine Unveils Red Coral Universe