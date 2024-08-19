96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey Wilson’s returning to ‘Yellowstone’: Here’s how you can be part of it

August 19, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Share
Disney/Larry McCormack

It’s official, Lainey Wilson‘s returning to Yellowstone.

The second part of its fifth and final season will hit Paramount on Nov. 10, with Lainey reprising her role as Abby, an aspiring singer.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the show’s “coming to Cowtown on Sept. 3 to film a concert scene featuring Lainey Wilson’s character” and extras are needed. 

If you’re going to be in the Fort Worth area and interested in being a part of Lainey’s scene, head to Fort Worth Star-Telegram‘s website for the application information.

Lainey’s new album, Whirlwind, arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:
“Keep Up With Jones”
“Country’s Cool Again”
“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”
“Broken Hearts Still Beat”
“Whirlwind”
“Call a Cowboy”
“Hang Tight Honey”
“Bar In Baton Rouge”
“Counting Chickens”
“4x4xU”
“Ring Finger”
“Middle of It”
“Devil Don’t Go There”
“Whiskey Colored Crayon”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No Hard FeelingsOld Dominion
6:59am
Just To See You SmileTim Mcgraw
6:41am
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
6:38am
Take My NameParmalee
6:19am
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:14am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance
2

Guiding Principles and True Crime: Carole Fisher Discusses ‘The Girlfriends: Our Lost Sister’
3

AMERICAN PICKERS to Film in Texas
4

Join us September 13 for IPADN!
5

The 35th Annual National Arts Program Online Registration Open