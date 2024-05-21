96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lainey’s Bell Bottoms Up bar opening sooner than you think

May 21, 2024 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC

Hang tight honey: Lainey Wilson‘s Bell Bottoms Up bar is swinging its doors open soon.

The venue, which was originally announced to open “later this summer,” is now set to open May 31. It’s located at 120 3rd Ave. South, the previous home of the now-closed FGL House.

“Bell bottoms up! I will see y’all May 31st. Come on inside, let’s get to cookin’ and drinkin’,” Lainey tells fan in an Instagram Reel as she opens the door of her upcoming bar and restaurant. 

“Yank up them britches and make plans to check it out on Broadway before my Country’s Cool Again tour kicks off that weekend in Nashville!” she adds in the caption of her post.

Lainey’s Country’s Cool Again Tour begins May 31 with two sold-out shows in Music City. For tickets and her full tour schedule, head to laineywilson.com.

On the music front, Lainey’s new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Your PlaceAshley Cooke
3:04am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
3:01am
Out Of The BlueRobert Bacon
2:58am
American KidsKenny Chesney
2:55am
We RideBryan Martin
2:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley
3

Dewight Braxton Jr.'s Journey to Broadway Stardom in "The Book of Mormon" National Tour
4

Secrets Uncovered: The True Story of Eugene Fodor with Lars Jacobson
5

Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing 'A Bit of Light'