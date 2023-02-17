Lainey’s ‘Stoned Cold Country’ cover arrives ahead of March 17 album

BBR

Lainey Wilson‘s cover of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is out now, the latest preview of Stoned Cold Country, which will arrive in full on March 17.

Subtitled A 60th Anniversary Tribute to The Rolling Stones, the album was produced by Robert Deaton, the man behind ABC’s annual CMA Awards, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas specials.

“The Rolling Stones are global music icons,” Lainey says. “To have the opportunity to record one of their tracks was an incredible honor for me. I had so much fun recording this track and I’m so grateful that I got to bring my bell bottom country flare to one of their greatest hits.”

Here’s the full track listing for Stoned Cold Country:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — Ashley McBryde

“Honky Tonk Women” — Brooks & Dunn

“Dead Flowers” — Maren Morris

“It’s Only Rock N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty

“Miss You” — Jimmie Allen

“Tumbling Dice” — Elle King

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” — Marcus King

“Wild Horses” — Little Big Town

“Paint It Black” — Zac Brown Band

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — Lainey Wilson

“Sympathy for the Devil” — Elvie Shane

“Angie” — Steve Earle

“Gimme Shelter” — Eric Church

“Shine a Light” — Koe Wetzel

