Lanco sets sights on What I See Tour in 2020

ABC/Image Group LALanco is hitting the road.

The band behind the chart-topping hit “Greatest Love Story” is set to kick off their What I See Tour at the top of 2020. The tour, which is named after their new single, will see them performing in nightclubs in 13 cities from January through March.

“The idea behind ‘What I See’ stemmed from being on tour in the middle of nowhere in front of this little bar and it made us realize that every town we cross has a piece of significance that resonates with people in different ways,” says lead singer Brandon Lancaster.

“The picture that this song paints replicates those towns we perform in every day and the fans we get to see at each stop and experience those places with them,” he adds.

“What I See” will be released to country radio on November. 4. The band is set to perform new music on the tour, which kicks off January 9 at Kanza Hall in Overland Park, Kansas and wraps up on March 14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave.

In the midst of their own trek, Lanco will also serve as an opening act on Miranda Lambert‘s 2020 Wildcard Tour, which runs from January through May.

Tickets for the What I See Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Here are the dates for Lanco’s What I See Tour:

1/09 — Overland Park, KS, Kanza Hall

1/10 — St. Louis, MO

1/11 — Indianapolis, IN, 8 Second Saloon

2/13 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

2/14 — Medina, OH, Thirsty Cowboy

2/15 — Columbus, OH, The Bluestone

3/05 — Detroit, MI, Andrews Hall

3/06 — Bloomington, IN, Bluebird Nightclub

3/07 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogarts

3/11 — Green Bay, WI, Meyer Theatre

3/12 — Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

3/13 — Rosemont, IL, Joe’s Live

3/14 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

