LAS Has Hundreds of Available Animals to Adopt

Apr 19, 2022 @ 3:01am

Due to warmer weather, Lubbock Animal Services is experiencing a seasonal influx of animals into the shelter. This means citizens have plenty of options when it comes to adopting a pet. The Adoption Center has more than 340 dogs and cats to choose from, and all adult dogs are free to adopt for the rest of this month. All adoptable animals are up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed/neutered, all they need is a loving family and a place to call home.

Adoption Center hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., and is located at 3323 S.E. Loop 289.

