LAS to Participate in National Clear the Shelters Event

August 22, 2024 12:35PM CDT
Getty Images

Lubbock Animal Services will participate in the national event, Clear the Shelter sponsored by Hill’s Science Diet, Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at the LAS Adoption Center, located at 3323 SE Loop 289.

During the event, all adoptions are free. The animals will come spayed or neutered, microchipped, with up-to-date shots, dewormed, flea and tick prevention, and a lot of love to give.

There will be food trucks, vendors and goody bags while supplies last. Donations to United Way will be accepted and are appreciated.

This is the seventh year that LAS has taken part in the national event.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign. Since 2015, the campaign has resulted in more than 700,000 pets finding new homes and families. It is the best day for the community to come together and adopt, foster or volunteer. It is the biggest event of the year and we want as many pets to get out of the shelter as possible.

