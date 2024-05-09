Late-inning homers propel Tech to next round of Big 12 Championship

Release provided by Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Red Raiders were down 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before things crazy. Tech went on to win 9-8 thanks to a walk-off home run by Kailey Wyckoff in the bottom of the eighth.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After spotting the Cyclones (20-31, 6-18) six runs, the Red Raiders (29-20, 8-16) put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Raegan Jennings RBI double which was followed up by a two-run single from Kennedy Crites to cut into the lead 6-3.

A Demi Elder single in the fifth plated another run and made it 6-4 going into the sixth.

Tech all the momentum before Iowa State responded with a three-run sixth inning and pushed its lead to 9-4 and retake control of the game.

Down to their last six outs, the Red Raiders put together good at-bats and were rewarded when Wyckoff roped a three-run homer into right field to make it 9-7 and give Tech a shot in the arm.

Olivia Rains picked up the win for Tech after pitching 3.0 shutout innings and allowing just one hit. Rains put up a big zero on the board in the seventh giving Tech a chance to make something happen in the bottom half of the inning – and they delivered.

Abbie Orrick led off the inning with a solo homer into right center field. With one out on the board, Aubrey Barnhart stepped up the plate and tied the game on a 1-2 pitch that she sent to right center to force extra innings.

Another scoreless frame courtesy of Oliva Rains brought up the top of the Red Raiders order with a chance to walk it off.

Wyckoff again delivered, after fouling off four straight pitches, she hit a no-doubter into left field and rounded the bases to get Tech to the next round of the Big 12 Championships.

UP NEXT: The Red Raiders will face No. 1 Texas tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. at the OGE Field at Devon Park.

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship Schedule

Quarterfinals / Thursday, May 9

Game 3 – No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 BYU – 11 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Kansas – 1:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 5 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Texas Tech – 5 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 UCF – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Semifinals / Friday, May 10

Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 5 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Championship Final / Saturday, May 11

Game 9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 6:30 p.m. CT – ESPN2

Times are subject to change.