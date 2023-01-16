Lauren Alaina gives fans a look at her NYE engagement party

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina revealed back in November that she’s engaged to boyfriend Cam Arnold, and now she’s giving fans a peek into how they celebrated the happy news.

Lauren posted video of her engagement party on social media, with the caption, “TBT to when your besties threw you the best NYE engagement party.”

Video shows that guests were served a big charcuterie board and burgers, and they also had a champagne fountain, signature drinks, and customized mints, along with napkins that read “Let’s [ring] in the new year! Lauren & Cam 12.31.22.’”

“TBT to the best night… Never been more ENGAGED in a party than this one,” Lauren shared. Adding a shout-out to her party planners, “@[email protected]_for putting together a perfect party.”

