Lauren Alaina hits downtown with “Hangovers”

Lauren Alaina has rolled out a new live performance of her song “Hangovers.”

The video is the latest installment of Lauren’s Unlocked: Downtown Sessions series on YouTube. Prior to this, Lauren shared performances of “A Walk In The Bar” and “Don’t Judge A Woman.”

All three tracks are featured on Lauren’s Unlocked EP, which dropped in early June. The six-song set also includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Thicc As Thieves.”

