Lauren Alaina is 'Sitting Pretty' as she announces her new album, due out this fall

Jul 30, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Lauren Alaina’s next full-length album is on its way. This week, the singer shared the news that a 15-song collection called Sitting Pretty on Top of the World will come out September 3.

“It’s about being a dreamer becoming an achiever. It’s being broken and ending up healed. It’s all of me,” the singer says of her new project. “The early chapters. The new beginnings. The hope for the future and total appreciation for the past. Taking the Road Less Traveled and ending up Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.”

To kick off her album roll-out, Lauren’s sharing the lead single “It Was Me” as an instant grat track for those who pre-order the album. Co-written by the singer with acclaimed co-writer Hillary Lindsey, “It Was Me” is a bare-all confessional that takes stock of all the insecurities that prevent a person from finding happiness. 

Lauren’s fans will likely recognize a few more songs on the album, too. The track list includes “Getting Over Him,” her duet with Jon Pardi. It also features a new version of Lauren’s RIAA Gold-certified single, “Getting Good,” reimagined as a duet with Trisha Yearwood.

