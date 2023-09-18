96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lauren Alaina returns to country radio with “Thicc As Thieves”

September 18, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Lauren Alaina is headed back to country radio with her new single, “Thicc As Thieves.”

Originally released as a duet with Lainey Wilson, Lauren dropped a new solo version of the song on September 18 and officially announced it as a single.

“This juicy Georgia peach is taking her booty back to country radio, and releasing another version of Thicc As Thieves!” Lauren captions an Instagram post alongside a new single cover image. “Why have one when you can have two? Go check it out wherever you stream music!! This one’s for you girls!!! [peach emoji]”

“Thicc As Thieves” is featured on Lauren’s latest EP, Unlocked. The six-track set arrived in June and serves as Lauren’s debut project with Big Loud Records.

