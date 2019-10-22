Lauren Alaina sees ‘The Other Side’ with touching tribute to late stepfather on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Mercury Nashville Lauren Alaina made a powerful impression on Dancing with the Stars Monday night as she danced in honor of her late stepfather, Sam Ramker, to an original song titled “The Other Side.”

Lauren wrote the faith-based song with Jon Nite and Zach Kale in honor of Sam, who passed away from cancer in 2018. “The Other Side” chronicles a loved one’s final moments, such as seeing their mother’s youthful face walking alongside Jesus and angels in heaven. “I’ll be waitin’/Take your time/Pour out a story/That you can’t wait to tell me/On the other side,” Lauren sings in the chorus.

The song debuted Monday night on Dancing with the Stars as she and dance partner Gleb Savchenkoperformed a contemporary dance to the moving song. The performance marked the one-year anniversary of Sam’s passing.

“I wanted to create a song that did him justice. He couldn’t hear me sing without crying because he was so proud of me,” Lauren says. “I wrote this song so that he can live on, and never be forgotten.”

Lauren and Gleb’s performance earned their highest score to date, with 26 out of 30 points.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.