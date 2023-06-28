96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lauren Alaina to debut a new song on ‘The Bachelorette’

June 28, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Fresh off the release of her Unlocked EP, Lauren Alaina is set to perform on an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

The episode will feature a special one-on-one date as Lauren delivers a brand new, unreleased song for the newest bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Unlocked arrived earlier in June and includes “Thicc As Thieves,” a fun and sassy duet with Lainey Wilson.

Catch Lauren on The Bachelorette Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:59pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:56pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

Doctors Remove "World's Largest Kidney Stone"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer